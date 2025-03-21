Oscar winning film 'Coco' to have a sequel, Deadline reports

Los Angeles: "Coco", an animated fantasy comedy-drama film which won two Academy awards, is set to have a sequel.

Released in 2017, the film from Disney and Pixar Studios revolves around a 12-year-old boy (Miguel) with dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music. Desperate to prove his talent, he finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed the news on Thursday at the studio’s annual shareholder meeting.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure. And we can’t wait to share more soon," Iger said.

Directed by Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich, the film went on to earn over USD 800 million worldwide at the box office.

It won two Academy awards in 2018 in best animated feature category and best original song (“Remember Me”).

"Coco 2" is set to reunite the original directors and will be produced by Mark Nielsen. It is slated to release in 2029.