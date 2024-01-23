Oscars nominations 2024 list

New Delhi: The nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday by actors Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid from Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles.

The Awards will be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles. Jimmy Kimmel is returning to host the ceremony for the second consecutive year.

Here is the list of nominees in 23 categories:

Best Picture

"American Fiction"

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"Barbie"

"The Holdovers"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Past Lives"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Director

Justine Triet (“Anatomy of a Fall”)

Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”)

Yorgos Lanthimos (“Poor Things”)

Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”)

Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening (“Nyad”)

Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Sandra Huller ("Anatomy of a Fall”)

Carey Mulligan (“Maestro”)

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”)

Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper (“Maestro”)

Colman Domingo (“Rustin”)

Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”)

Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”)

Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt (“Oppenheimer”)

Danielle Brooks (“The Color Purple”)

America Ferrera (“Barbie”)

Jodie Foster (“Nyad”)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown (“American Fiction”)

Robert De Niro (“Killers of the Flower Moon”)

Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”)

Ryan Gosling (“Barbie”)

Mark Ruffalo (“Poor Things”)

Original Screenplay

"Anatomy of a Fall"

"The Holdovers"

"Maestro"

"May December"

"Past Lives"

Adapted Screenplay

"American Fiction"

"Barbie"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"The Zone of Interest"

Original Score

"American Fiction"

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Original Song

“The Fire Inside” from “Flamin’ Hot”

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie”

“It Never Went Away” from “American Symphony”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” from “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie”

Documentary Feature Film

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

"The Eternal Memory"

"Four Daughters"

"To Kill a Tiger"

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Documentary Short Film

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

"Island in Between"

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Nai Nai & Wai Po”

Animated Feature Film

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Nimona”

“Robot Dreams”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

International Feature Film

“Io Capitano” (Italy)

“Perfect Days” (Japan)

“Society of the Snow” (Spain)

“The Teachers’ Lounge” (Germany)

“The Zone of Interest” (United Kingdom)

Costume Design

“Barbie”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Sound

“The Creator”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Live Action Short Film

“The After”

"Invincible"

"Night of Fortune"

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Animated Short Film

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

"Our Uniform"

"Pachyderme" “

War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Golda”

“Maestro”

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

"Society of the Snow"

Production Design

"Barbie"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Napoleon"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Film Editing

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

Cinematography

"El Conde"

"Killers of the Flower Moon"

"Maestro"

"Oppenheimer"

"Poor Things"

Visual Effects

"The Creator"

"Godzilla Minus One"

"Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3"

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

"Napoleon"