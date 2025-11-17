'Oslo: A Tail of Promise' to premiere at IFFI 2025

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The world premiere of "Oslo: A Tail of Promise" will take place in Goa at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

The film comes after producer and actor John Abraham urged a review of the Supreme Court's order to relocate stray dogs in Delhi-NCR to shelters.

"It’s a film that arrives at a moment when India’s relationship with animals is undergoing urgent public re-examination," according to a press release.

The film is set to be a non-linear documentary tracing the extraordinary companionship between a Siberian husky, Oslo and Pooja R Bhale, founder of the Protecterra Ecological Foundation.

"Animals don’t need us. We need them more, for grounding, for healing, for the unconditional love they offer without ever asking for anything in return. 'Oslo: A Tail of Promise' is a tribute to that truth, and I am grateful that IFFI is giving this story the space it deserves," said Abraham, who is also an animal advocate, in a statement.

The Indian Panorama section, considered IFFI’s most prestigious national platform, selects 25 feature films and 20 non-feature films each year, chosen from over 300 entries across the country.

"Oslo: A Tail of Promise" is directed by Isha Pungaliya and presented by Abraham. It is a joint production by JA Entertainment, Protecterra Ecological Foundation and Vaanar Nirmit.