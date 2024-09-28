Other film industries, workplaces need committees like Justice Hema Committee: Priyamani

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 28 (PTI) Actor Priyamani says there is a need to constitute more committees like the Justice Hema Committee in other film industries, stressing the importance of women's safety at the workplace.

The actor, who predominantly works in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada films, said women have been facing "atrocities" since time immemorial.

"There should be (more such committees) there in other industries and all the other workplaces. If you are not safe at your workplace, then what are you (employers) doing? All these things have been happening since time immemorial. There are some people who’ve spoken about it, and some who haven’t.

"Since the Justice Hema Committee report came out we are also reading about what people had to say about what happened in the past. I hope (such committees) come out in other industries as well. People have started speaking about whatever atrocities have happened to them," Priyamani told PTI at the IIFA Utsavam green carpet here.

Released in August, the 233-page report by the Justice Hema Committee, the Kerala government appointed panel to study issues of sexual harassment and gender inequality, was constituted after the 2017 actress assault case involving actor Dileep.

Priyamani also said she is happy with the response that two of her "wonderful" films “Maidaan” and “Article 370” received this year.

“‘Maidaan’ had its fair share of people who liked it, whoever I saw the film appreciated it, loved the film, and. Ajay (Devgn) sir. The sport (football) was promoted to another extent.

“‘Article 370’ had its fair share of audience. It had its ups and downs, a lot of people had negative things to talk about it as well but it came out of all that and proved itself.” Asked about “Article 370” not making it as India’s official entry to Oscars 2025, Priyamani said, “It’s okay. Being in the list itself is a big thing.” “Laapataa Ladies”, directed by Kiran Rao, was eventually picked as India’s official entry in the best international film category to the upcoming awards ceremony. PTI KKP RDS RDS