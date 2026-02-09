Our focus is to celebrate Indian handicrafts, textiles and heritage: J J Valaya

Jaipur, Feb 9 (PTI) Designer J J Valaya, known for his royal collections that redefine luxury and craftsmanship in the traditional wear, says he always aims to create something that celebrates India.

Valaya established his brand in 1992 and ever since, it has become synonymous with Indian luxury fashion.

The designer presented his latest collection “The Valaya Man” at the finale of the 4th edition of India Men’s Weekend 2026. The event was organised by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and the House of Glenfiddich, which ended on Sunday. He told PTI that the idea behind the collection was to create something that is “wonderfully regal, elegant and authoritative,” while celebrating Indian craftsmanship.

“Our entire focus is on celebrating Indian handicrafts, textiles and heritage.” "We are the royal nomads. That’s a principle that has been followed for 33 years. This is our 34th year and it’s something I believe in,” he said.

The designer said it’s not uncommon for him to be showcasing at an event which is especially composed of menswear as he has been creating outfits for men for years. He also noted that it contributes significantly to his business revenue.

“For me, it’s not uncommon because in all my couture shows, wherever I do, I do a large section of menswear,” he said.

“Also, business wise, it contributes to a significantly large segment of our revenue. So for me, menswear is as important as womenswear. In fact, I enjoy playing with two completely different ideologies, but yet woven with a common thread, which is our look,” he added.

His latest collection featured formal suits, bandhgalas, sherwanis and floral lehengas paired with belts, velvet suits and saris put together with a combination of geometrical shapes in it.

Asked if the constant flow of fashion content on social media makes it challenging to create something distinctive, Valaya said as a designer, his only competition is with himself.

“You have to remember that you have been around it since the inception of Indian fashion. Then you created a brand which is respected, revered and trusted more than anything else… After a while, a designer has to compete with himself, to create something even better than what he did last year. And that's really what I focus on primarily, just trying to make sure that whatever I do, is something that excites me and therefore excites the audience,” he added.

He also praised Indian designs for taking over the global stage.

"Indian designers are brilliant and are now making inroads into international markets. We have got an amazing pool of talent in the country. I am so glad that some of them are branching internationally, so more power to them,” he concluded.

FDCI’s India Men’s Weekend featured showcases by leading designers including Abraham and Thakore, Rajesh Pratap Singh, and Ujjawal Dubey’s Antar-Agni, among others. PTI ATR BK BK