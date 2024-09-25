Our god, star and our friend: Telugu directors on Chiranjeevi

Hyderabad, Sept 25 (PTI) Recently, when superstar Aamir Khan went on record that he is a “huge fan” of Telugu star Chiranjeevi, he was not alone. For most in the Telugu film industry, Chiranjeevi is a beacon that not only led the way, but also put a shine on their dreams and ambitions.

Khan was sharing the stage with the megastar when he was handed over the Guinness World Certificate for being the most prolific film star in the Indian film industry on September 22.

Interestingly, the debut film of Chiranjeevi, who has done 156 films in his career spanning 45 years, was released also on September 22 in 1978.

Initially, the megastar played antagonist characters and within a span of a year he had eight major film releases. It wasn’t until 1982, that he got to play the leading character. The rest, as they say, is history.

“You can say, he is a god for me,” said Venu Yeldandi, a comedian turned director who won the 68th Filmfare Award for Best Director (Telugu) for his debut film ‘Balagam’.

Yeldandi said he had to wait for nearly a decade before he could act with Chiranjeevi.

“My film with him, ‘Bhola Shankar’ (2023 action drama) is a dream come true for me. I play his friend. I had heard so much about how Chiranjeevi garu makes sure everyone acting with him is on the same page and that the energy compliments each other. I witnessed this firsthand in the sets of our movie. He is a thorough professional,” said Yeldandi.

‘Bhola Shankar’, incidentally, is the 156th film for megastar.

The director of his 155th film, ‘Waltair Veeraya’, K S Ravindra, popularly known as Bobby Kolli, recalled how way back in 2003, before he entered the film industry, he chanced upon Chiranjeevi in Hyderabad.

“The fan in me went berserk and I took a photo with him. It remains my prized possession. I showed it to Chiranjeevi too while we were shooting for ‘Waltair Veerayya’,” said Bobby Kolli.

Bobby Kolli said after that ‘fan meet’ he kept bumping into Chiranjeevi in audio and movie launches.

“But it was while I was doing a project with his brother Pawan Kalyan, ‘Sardaar Gabbar Singh’, that he got to know me a little better. He came to our set, and we chatted for a bit,” said Bobby Kolli.

For Bobby Kolli, it is the generosity of the megastar that will stay forever in his mind.

“You know, my father was a bigger fan of Chiranjeevi than I am. Once, he had to undergo a surgery and he told me how he would love to meet Chiranjeevi. So, I called the director of the film that Chiranjeevi was doing at that time. I didn’t expect much, but I thought I’ll try my luck. But imagine my surprise when Chiranjeevi not only came home, but also spent close to three hours with my dad,” said Bobby Kolli.

Bobby Kolli said on the first day of the shoot of ‘Waltair Veerayya’, he was a nervous wreck.

“I pretended to be confident, but to be honest I couldn’t sleep the previous night. I mean, working with Chiranjeevi is probably the biggest thing ever in my life. But this is where Chiranjeevi’s famed professionalism came into play. Without any airs, he was ready to do what a newcomer like me told him. This put me totally at ease,” said Bobby Kolli.

Bobby Kolli said he learnt a lot of the craft as well on the sets of ‘Waltair Veerayya’, as Chiranjeevi, not only knew a lot, but was also willing to share his knowledge.

“He is very grounded and very focused. He reminded me of the first benchers in school whom I always admired. So, by the end of the shooting, my respect for Chiranjeevi increased manifold,” said Bobby.

‘Baby’ film director Sai Rajesh said he is working on a script tailor-made for Chiranjeevi.

“I am a huge, huge fan of his. So, of course, working with Chiranjeevi is my ultimate goal. When he asked me to get a script ready for him at the success meet of ‘Baby’, I took it as my command. I keep my fingers crossed and hope that this will work out,” said Rajesh.

Rajesh said his world almost came to a standstill when Chiranjeevi called him after ‘Baby’ was released.

“The movie was well received by both the audience and the critic. I was already over the moon and then Chiranjeevi called,” added Rajesh.

Rajesh said when Chiranjeevi realised that the director was a fan, he volunteered to come to the success meet as a guest.

“That is how magnanimous he is,” added Rajesh.

Bobby Kolli said these kinds of small and thoughtful actions from the megastar is what makes him rule the roost for 45 years and running.

"He is something else. Even now he is not afraid of hard work. He could take it easy, after all he has the industry running behind him. But, just like ever, when he commits to a film, he is ready to start his day at 5.30 in the morning," added Bobby Kolli.