Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy: B Praak, Meera Bachan welcome second child

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Singer B Praak and his wife Meera Bachan have welcomed their second son, Ddvij Bachan.

The couple shared the announcement on Instagram n Friday and said the child was born on December 1. The post comprised a poster with a note.

They got married in 2019 in Chandigarh and welcomed their first son, Adab, in 2020. Praak and Bachan had a second child, but he died shortly after birth in 2022.

The couple called the arrival of their newborn a "spiritual rebirth".

"Ddvij Bachan. Twice Born - A Spiritual Rebirth. By the divine grace of Radhe Shyam, we are blessed with a baby boy on December 1, 2025.

"Our hearts overflow with gratitude and joy. The sun rises again, bringing light, hope, and new beginnings into our lives," the note read.