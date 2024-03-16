Our mission is to bring joy in people's lives: Designer Paras of Geisha Designs

Mumbai, Mar 16 (PTI) Designer Paras, who runs the label Geisha Designs with creative partner Shalini, says their aim is to infuse “joy in people's lives” through their creations.

The duo showcased their latest collection, “The Elemental Symphony”, at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI on Friday.

"The Elemental Symphony" drew inspiration from the five elements of nature - Earth, Fire, Water, Air, and Cosmos, with every outfit emphasising the theme of self-discovery and self-love.

“Our mission is basically to bring joy in people's lives. The collection is called ‘The Elemental Symphony’, so these are five forces of nature," Paras told PTI.

"We started with the fire, so that’s why the fiery reds and we interpreted the anger part of fire. Then we moved to earth which is green, which is textual, it’s happiness and floral and then we moved into cosmos which is inspired by stars, space. Followed by water, we created an ice version of fabrics which further moves into air," he added.

Every aspect of their presentation at the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI was meticulously planned, the designer said.

“Even the music which was there in the show has been planned and curated for the show," he added.

Actor Medha Shankr of "12th Fail" fame walked the ramp for the duo as the showstopper.

The Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI 2024 will conclude on March 17. PTI ATR RB RB