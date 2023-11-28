Over 5,000 films, documentaries of multiple languages to be restored: I&B minister at IFFI

Panaji, Nov 28 (PTI) More than 5,000 films and documentaries of multiple languages in the 4K digital format will be restored under a national mission, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Delivering a video message at the closing ceremony of the 54th edition of International film festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, he said the nine-day event was a celebration of unity in diversity, embodying the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (the world is one family) and bringing together creative minds, filmmakers, cinema lovers, and cultural enthusiasts from across the globe.

Thakur pointed out that a specially curated section of seven films restored under the National Film Heritage Mission (NFHM) was screened at the IFFI.

More than 5,000 films and documentaries of multiple languages in the 4K digital format will be restored under NFHM, ensuring that the future generations of Bharat can appreciate, enjoy and be inspired by these great works, noted the minister.

Advertisment

He emphasized the dual mission of preserving the old and promoting the new.

“The 'Film Challenge' under '75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow' (section under IFFI) showcased young talents. The films presented by the young creative minds were thought provoking and dealt with an important topic of protecting and preserving the environment, he said.

Thakur said 45 of the 75 "Creative Minds" have already been offered opportunities to present their ideas to leading companies in the film sector.

Advertisment

He congratulated Hollywood star Michael Douglas for after receiving the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at IFFI.

The minister also congratulated the winners of the Golden Peacock Awards and the first-ever award for Best Web series (OTT) at IFFI.

“The clarion call to embrace the philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being followed in IFFI also. This edition of IFFI was truly extraordinary, filled with notable firsts and ground breaking achievements that showcased the best of filmmaking," Thakur stated.

He said the 54th IFFI edition showcased around 250 films, totlaling close to 30,000 minutes of viewing, representing 68 international and 17 Indian languages from 78 countries.

“The festival featured 23 Masterclasses, In-Conversation sessions, some accessible both physically and virtually. Close to 50 Gala Red carpets organised during the festival provided a boost to the whole celebration,” he said. PTI RPS RSY