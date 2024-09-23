Overwhelmed and happy: Pratibha Ranta on 'Laapataa Ladies' representing India at Oscars

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Actor Pratibha Ranta says she is just grateful that she got to be a part of a beautiful film like "Laapataa Ladies", which has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025.

The Kiran Rao-directed and Aamir Khan produced movie is set in 2001 rural India and revolves around two brides who accidently get swapped during a train journey. Ranta played Jaya, one of the two brides, who fights societal norms to realise her dream of becoming an organic farmer.

Ranta, who made her acting debut with TV show "Qurbaan Hua" in 2020 and later appeared in the web series "Aadha Ishq", made her debut in films with "Laapataa Ladies".

"We were hoping for the film's selection. Today when this news came out, I was so happy and I don't know what to say right now. We were hoping for that. I'm so overwhelmed and happy with the response that we have received today," she told PTI in an interview.

Nitanshi Goel played the other bride Phool, and the film also featured actors such as Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Ranta, who hails from Shimla, said she made some of the best memories and friends during the shoot of the movie.

"The best part is the kind of friends I have made during this film, I have cherished those moments a lot. We still meet, we still talk to each other and I think it's a beautiful feeling just to be able to connect with so many beautiful people. That's the most beautiful thing," she said.

The actor said she instantly connected with her character's dream of becoming a farmer as she also comes from an agricultural family.

"I have apple orchards back home," she said. Ranta, who most recently featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Heeramandi", shared that despite wanting to explore several genres, she also wants to portray characters like Jaya in "Laapataa Ladies".

"I would love to be a part of a film that gives out a good message. My character should have a lot of gravity. I think that's what I'm looking for. My character should inspire others, like Jaya. So many people were able to relate with Jaya. When It's so similar, it motivates us. I want to do something of that sort again. I'm actually looking for very strong characters now," she added.