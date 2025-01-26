Owe Padma Bhushan to people, says Veteran Kannada actor Anant Nag

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (PTI) Seasoned Kannada actor Anant Nag on Sunday said he owes the people of Karnataka for the Padma Bhushan Award.

Nag, whose illustrious career spans over five decades, has been nominated for the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian honour.

"I owe this award to the people of Karnataka and Kannadigas," he told PTI Videos, dedicating the prestigious recognition to the public that has supported him throughout his career in cinema and small screen.

Anant Nag's artistic journey has left an indelible mark on the film industry, and his fans believe that this honour was long overdue.

Reflecting on his journey, Nag shared that it all began in theatre before he was welcomed into the film industry. However, he emphasised that it is the people of Karnataka who have made this moment possible.

"Three years ago, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Padma awards should involve more public participation, the people of Karnataka responded very positively. They have been suggesting my name for the past three years." "Now that I have received the award, I owe it to them and dedicate it to the people of Karnataka, our Chitra Rasikaru (cinema lovers) and all who have stood by me," Nag said.

According to him, the Padma Bhushan was the culmination of his achievement that came to him at the age of 76.

"Although I never aimed at this award, it is the people's wish, Modi's wish, public should be participating in it. They participated, and today, the award is mine," he summed it up.

When discussing his recent gap from the industry, Anant was candid about the reasons behind it.

"Who knows what will happen tomorrow? I don’t plan things in advance. If I come across a good script or a good role, I might take up something which I haven’t done in the last three years," he admitted.

According to him, he did not stay away from the screen on his own but the scripts and roles made him to do so.

"I have not taken a gap; I have actually been given a gap because the scripts are not to my satisfaction or the roles. And if I am not satisfied, I can’t do it," Nag emphasised.

Anant Nag's journey in the tinsel town started with his debut in Kannada movie 'Sankalpa (1973). He was admired for his role in Kannada movies Bayalu Daari (1976), Kanneshwara Rama (1977), Naa Ninna Bidalaare (1979), Chandanada Gombe (1979), Benkiya Bale (1983), Hendthige Helbedi (1989), Ganeshana Maduve (1990), Gowri Ganesha (1991), Mungaru Male (2006), Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu (2016), Raajakumara (2017), Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai (2018), K.G.F: Chapter 1 (2018), K.G.F: Chapter 2 (2022) and Gaalipata 2 (2022) He also acted in the 'soul satisfying' art movies. He had acted in renowned filmmaker Shyam Benegal's Ankur (1974).

He is specifically remembered for his role of 'Mithaiwala' in famous tele serial 'Malgudi Days' based on the stories of R K Narayan.

The versatile actor had acted in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Marathi cinema.

He acted in over 300 films across different languages and genres Social media welcomed the Centre's decision wholeheartedly and heaped praise on the actor as well as the Centre for choosing Nag.

Congratulatory messages poured in with fans and fellow artists expressing their joy and admiration for the veteran actor. PTI EZK GMS GMS SA