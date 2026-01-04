'Paatal Lok' actor Prateek Pachauri to host acting workshop 'An Actor Within' in Jaipur

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Actor Prateek Pachauri, known for his performances in acclaimed series such as "Panchayat" and "Paatal Lok", is set to host "An Actor Within", an acting workshop set to take place in Rundal village, Jaipur, between January 12 and 17.

Nestled in the serene Aravalli hills near Jaipur, Prime Habitare will hold a six-day immersive residential programme designed for aspiring actors and creative professionals, blending performance training with wellness, reflection and industry mentorship.

Alongside Pachauri, casting director Navneet Ranga and Sharmila Asha Suresh, a Mumbai-based certified yoga trainer, will also be a part of the workshop.

Organiser Akash Gaur said the upcoming programme aims to help participants build strong foundations for an acting career.

"Conceived as a space for living, learning and thoughtful collaboration, we to help participants build strong foundations for an acting career through embodied learning and real-world industry exposure," he told PTI.

"The mornings at the retreat will begin with yoga and body-conditioning sessions led by Suresh," he added. PTI AG ATR ATR