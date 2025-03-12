‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Rocket Boys’ put me on filmmakers’ radar: Ishwak Singh

Mumbai: Actor Ishwak Singh says his roles in the web series “Paatal Lok” and “Rocket Boys” helped establish him as an actor in the film industry.

The New Delhi-born actor made his film debut with a small role in 2013's "Raanjhanaa" and featured in movies such as "Aligarh", "Tamasha", and "Veere Di Wedding".

Singh will next be seen in “Tumko Meri Kasam”, a semi-biographical film on Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a chain of fertility clinics. It is directed by Vikram Bhatt and presented by Mahesh Bhatt & Indira Entertainment.

“It is all because of the shows I have done that filmmakers became aware of what my skill set is. They may have known about me because I was here and there doing stuff (in the industry) but I think it was not it wasn't until 'Paatal Lok', 'Rocket Boys' and shows like these that kind of got me on the map and on filmmakers’ radar. They thought of casting me in films like these,” he told PTI.

"Tumko Meri Kasam" stars Singh in the lead role of a young Dr Ajay Murdia.

Despite facing challenges early on, the actor said he has always believed that the industry is "very fair".

“I have been getting my share (of work)... I have always felt that I got as much work as I was capable of at that time. Not less, not more. So, I have always been satisfied in that sense. As an actor, you are never satisfied because you always want more.

“You are always hungry to play different characters, to work with different filmmakers and formats. From comedy, horror to action, I would love to explore different genres. I love doing action, dance and music, musical kind of a thing,” he said.

According to Singh, an actor doesn’t need to knock every filmmaker’s door for roles as his work speaks organically.

“Once you are out there working and people reach out to you. That is how the movie business works. It is not like you need to knock on every door every day. Your work speaks for itself and that is the magic of this industry and our line of work. For me, it is just about wanting to give it my best and see how things happen organically,” he said.

“Tumko Meri Kasam” is billed as a romantic drama which explores the subject of infertility and the actor said there is a need to normalise the subject in society.

“It’s taboo in our society. We do not talk about it enough. People feel uncomfortable talking about it because it makes them look like they are not enough... The film would not only start a dialogue but also kind of normalise it. That it is okay to go out and seek treatment (for) fertility,” he said.

The film also stars Anupam Kher, Adah Sharma and Esha Deol. It is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 21.