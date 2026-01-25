Padma awards: Nothing greater than country honouring me, says actor Mammootty

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI) Malayalam superstar Mammootty, who was conferred with the Padma Bhushan on Sunday, said that he was "very happy" on hearing the news and that there was "nothing greater than the country honouring one." Fondly called 'Mammukka' by his fans and those close to him, the 74-year-old actor described the award as "unexpected" while speaking to a TV channel here.

Wishes began pouring in on social media as news spread about the award, which was conferred on the superstar for his contributions to the field of art.

"Congratulations, Mammukka! And thank you for showing us how boundaries are broken, and challenges are taken up with a smile! You're our pride and one of a kind," actor Manju Warrier wrote in a Facebook post.

Actor Kamal Haasan, in a post on 'X', also congratulated Mammootty on receiving the honour.

"My friend Mammootty has now become Padma Bhushan Mammootty. Congratulations to my friend," he said.

The Padma Awards — among the highest civilian awards in the country — are conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

Mammootty has acted in over 400 films in various languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English, besides Malayalam, in a career spanning more than five decades.

Three National Awards, seven State Awards, 14 Filmfare Awards, the Padma Shri, and two honorary doctorate degrees stand as proof of his acting excellence and mass fan following.

Some of his popular movies include 'New Delhi', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu', 'Kutty Srank' and 'Bheeshma Parvam'.

He has worked with critically acclaimed directors including Adoor Gopalakrishnan, K G George, and T V Chandran, as well as hit-makers like I V Sasi, Joshi, Ranjith, and Anwar Rasheed.

His debut was the 1971 movie 'Anubhavangal Paalichakal'.