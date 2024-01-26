Padma Awards: Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun and Usha Uthup among recipients

New Delhi: Indian cinema veterans Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi, Mithun Chakraborty, singer Usha Uthup and composer Pyarelal Sharma were among 132 recipients of the coveted Padma Awards for the year 2024 announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Vyjayantimala, 90, and Chiranjeevi, 68, have been bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian honour awarded for exceptional and distinguished service.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest actors, Vyjayantimala starred in many classics from 1950s and 1960s, including "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Aasha", "Sadhna", "Gunga Jumna", "Sangam" and "Jewel Thief". She was awarded Padma Shri in 1968.

Chiranjeevi is one of the top stars from the South cinema, having worked in over 150 feature films in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil and Kannada. Some of his popular films include "Rudra Veena", "Indra", "Tagore", "Swayam Krushi", "Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy", "Stalin" and "Gang Leader". He was previously honoured with Padma Bhushan in 2006.

Tamil actor and politician Vijayakanth, who passed away in December 2023, has been posthumously recognised with Padma Bhushan, presented for distinguished service of high order.

Fondly called Captain by his fans, Vijayakanth was well known for his performances in Tamil hits such as "Vaidehi Kathirunthal", "Amman Kovil Kizhakale", "Poonthotta Kaavalkaaran", "Chinna Gounder" and "Honest Raj".

Chakraborty, Uthup and Pyarelal Sharma, one half of iconic music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, have also been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Chakraborty, 73, has had a prolific career in Indian cinema with numerous hit movies, starting from his debut "Mrigayaa", for which he won the National Film Award for best actor, to films like "Disco Dancer", "Agneepath", "Ghar Ek Mandir", "Jallad" and "Pyaar Jhukta Nahin".

Pop diva Uthup, 76, is known for her distinct voice that gave her an edge over her contemporaries and made her a jazz pioneer for Indian cinema-goers in the 1970s. Some of her memorable tracks included "Ramba Ho", "One Two Cha Cha", "Shaan Se", "Koi Yahaan Nache Nache" and "Hari Om Hari".

Pyarelal, 83, of legendary music director duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal began his film career in 1963. The duo emerged as one of the most successful music composers with a discography that ranged from the sentimental "Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai", "Sheesha Ho Ya Dil Ho", the playful "Hum Tum Ek Kamre Mein Band Ho" to the foot-tapping hits, "Jumma Chumma De De" and "Ek Haseena Thi".

Among the Padma Shri awardees are artists Khalil Ahamad, Badrappan M, Kaluram Bamaniya, Rezwana Choudhury Bannya, Naseem Bano, Ramlal Bareth,Gita Roy Barman, Som Datt Battu, Takdira Begum and Drona Bhuyan, among others.

The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri Awards. 30 of the awardees are women and the list also includes eight persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and nine posthumous awardees.

The awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day every year.