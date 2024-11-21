Painter to performer: Amol Palekar's memoir recollects his journey of becoming star of the 70s

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) A new book on the life and times of painter-actor-filmmaker Amol Palekar will give readers a retrospective of the veteran artist's personal odyssey from canvas to celluloid via proscenium.

Set to launch in Mumbai on November 23, in Pune on November 24 and in New Delhi on November 27, the book, "Viewfinder" in English and "Aiwaz" in Marathi, will mark Palekar’s 80th birthday. Both the books are published by Westland -- "Aiwaz" in partnership with Madhushree Publications.

Palekar reflects on a rich tapestry of experiences that shaped his artistic journey: from his beginnings as a painter in Mumbai, to his immersion in theatre under the mentorship of Satyadev Dubey, and finally, to his celebrated career in cinema, where he delivered back-to-back box office hits and unforgettable performances.

"My journey back to the past offers a glimpse into India’s cultural evolution, highlighting the gap between alternative theater, art-house cinema and mainstream entertainment," said Palekar, known as the relatable boy-next-door in the 1970s for his work in superhit films like "Gol Maal", "Chhoti Si Baat", "Rajnigandha" and "Chitchor", among others.

Palekar’s mastery in acting stood out in contrast to larger-than-life heroes in high-octane dramas, authenticating the everyday hero and inspiring a new wave of cinematic role models.

Transitioning to direction, Palekar’s films turned to intimate, often unspoken themes that blurred the lines between personal and universal experiences. With his adaptations of landmark works from Indian literature, he expanded his reach across languages and won accolades both in India and abroad, including an Oscar nomination for "Paheli" in 2006.

Readers in the memoir will relive the magic of Indian cinema’s golden days through Palekar’s evocative storytelling, complemented by rare archival images, candid personal anecdotes, vintage photographs, and tributes to the enduring legacy of numerous stalwarts including Badal Sircar, Hrishikesh Mukherjee and Basu Chatterjee.

"Palekar’s arrival on the silver screen marked a turning point in the evolution of cinema as an artform in India. The characters he played continue to remain beloved. The aesthetics of the movies he made and the plays he directed set him apart as an artiste who never stops honing his skills.

"This richly told memoir is a much anticipated one, a fascinating account that places the reader at the bustling intersection of art, theatre and cinema, to which Palekar’s contribution has been immense and enduring," said Minakshi Thakur, publisher of Indian literature at Westland Books.

A special feature of the book is the inclusion of QR codes that will lead the reader to many of Palekar’s works, some of which have never been seen before.

The book will be available for purchase across online and offline stores on December 9. PTI MG MAH MAH