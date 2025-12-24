Pak court seeks police report on petition against actress Saba Qamar

Lahore, Dec 24 (PTI) A Pakistani court has sought a report from police over a petition seeking registration of a criminal case against actress Saba Qamar, who acted in the Bollywood film ‘Hindi Medium’, for wearing a police uniform. Petitioner Wasim Zawaar's counsel told the sessions court Lahore on Tuesday that Qamar had put on the uniform of a superintendent of police (SP) and recorded a video, which amounted to a violation of the law.

"Wearing a police uniform without authorisation is illegal and that the act has adversely affected the morale and image of the Punjab police," he argued.

The petitioner's counsel asked the court to direct the police to take legal action and register a case against Qamar in accordance with the law. After hearing the arguments, the judge directed the police to submit a report on the matter within a week. A few years ago, a sessions court had acquitted Qamar in a case of alleged desecration for shooting a ‘dance video’ at Lahore's historical mosque -- Masjid Wazir Khan. Following strong criticism and even death threats to her on social media, Qamar issued an apology.

Qamar, 41, whose work in Bollywood movies received appreciation, had also done a biopic of social media sensation Qandeel Baloch, who was killed by her brother in 2016 for "disgracing the family honour".