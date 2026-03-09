Pakistani producer announces film on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story ‘Shasti’

Karachi, Mar 9 (PTI) Pakistani producer Abid Merchant has announced launched an international co-production film based on Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's 1893 short story "Shasti" (Punishment).

The ambitious project, which would involve industry professionals from Pakistan, Bangladesh, United States, UK, Hong Kong and Australia, will be helmed by Bangladeshi filmmaker Leesa Gazi, known for her critically-acclaimed 2025 title "A House Named Shahana".

“We have chosen Leesa Gazi, a filmmaker from Bangladesh, to direct the film,” Merchant, who will produce the movie through his banner Sanat Initiative, said.

The film’s main cast includes two of Bangladesh's biggest stars -- Pori Moni and Chanchal Chauwdhry -- alongside co-writer Aanon Siddiqua and Australian-Bengali actor Arka Das.

Merchant said the movie is a reimagining of Tagore’s short story which revolved around two brothers and their wives and is a murder mystery and courtroom drama.

"It's not an art-house project. It is a commercial venture but one that we want to release internationally in several languages," he said.

Asked about the absence of Pakistani actors from the cast, the producer said, "It is rooted in Bangladesh's cultural context, so authenticity is crucial.

The script has completed its first and second drafts and is currently being polished, with dialogue writing underway. Budget discussions are also in their final stages," he said.

According to Variety, the film will draw from Tagore’s source material.

"The film follows the mysterious death of influencer Lucky, allegedly at the hands of her sister-in-law Meera, which triggers a media frenzy. As a rigged trial unfolds, the narrative explores themes of family secrets, betrayal and manipulation within a city hungry for punishment," the report stated.

Pre-production is scheduled to begin in September, with filming planned for October and November in Dhaka.

Merchant’s previous production venture "Wakhri" received international attention and had a theatrical run, but remains limited in terms of global streaming exposure.

Another of his productions, the 2020 drama "I'll Meet You There", starring Faran Tahir and Qavi Khan, was banned in Pakistan. "It was labelled anti-Islam," Merchant said. PTI COR RB RB