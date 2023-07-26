Pakistani series 'Mere Paas Tum Ho' set to air on Zindagi channel in August

New Delhi: Popular Pakistani television show "Mere Paas Tum Ho" will air on Zindagi channel's DTH services on August 2.

The drama show, featuring Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan and Adnan Siddiqui, will air on Zindagi's DTH platforms at 7 pm, a press release stated.

"Mere Paas Tum Ho" is directed by Nadeem Baig and written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar. It was launched on Pakistani television in August 2019 and ended its run in January 2020.

The story revolves around a married woman, named Mehwish (Khan), who gets attracted and carried away by a manipulative rich businessman Shehwar (Siddiqui). The two develop an extramarital affair which results in Mehwish leaving her husband Danish (Saeed) and son.

Saeed said “Mere Paas Tum Ho" was appreciated in Pakistan when it launched there and he hopes for a similar reception in India.

"The reason for 'Mere Paas Tum Ho’s huge success is because of its unique storyline which is different than usual making it an untouched topic for entertainment," he added.

Siddiqui added, “'Mere Paas Tum Ho' releasing in India is also a kind of collaboration between Pakistani drama and Indian audiences, thanks to Zindagi for creating the connecting bridge. Hope it’s the first step towards opening borders for artists." For Khan, working on the show was "an unforgettable experience filled with boundless joy", she said.

"We are immensely grateful for this opportunity to share our work with a wider audience and look forward to continuing to touch hearts and minds with the story of 'Mere Paas Tum Ho'.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making this cross-border collaboration possible, and to the viewers who have embraced the show with open arms," she added.