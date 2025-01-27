Pakistan's Punjab province imposes lifetime ban on theatre actors, dancers involved in obscenity

Lahore, Jan 27 (PTI) Pakistan's Punjab government has announced imposing a lifetime ban on actors and female dancers involved in promoting "vulgarity, immorality, and indecency" in theatres.

Licenses of theatres found spreading obscenity will also be cancelled.

"We have decided in principle to impose a lifetime ban on actors and dancers found involved in promoting vulgarity and obscenity during performances in theatre in Punjab province," Punjab Information and Culture Minister Azma Bokhari declared on Monday.

"We have also obtained undertakings from all theatre owners that they will not allow obscene or immoral performances at their theatres any more. If that happens their license will also be cancelled," she said and added under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, no permission will be given for vulgarity and indecency in theatres.

"Theatres in Punjab should produce dramas that are family-friendly and attract families to watch," she said.

A few months ago, the Punjab government launched an "anti-obscenity drive" to make commercial theatre plays civilised and family-friendly. It also temporarily banned some woman dancers from performing in theatres for being "vulgar and promoting obscenity".

Last year in an attempt to "end obscenity" in the commercial theatre, the Punjab government had approved amendments to the 150-year-old Dramatic Performances Act 1876, transferring the administrative affairs of the dramatic performances from the home department to the Information and Culture Department. PTI MZ AMS