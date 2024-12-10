Pak’s FIA registers case against 9 journalists, vloggers for defaming actress Nargis

Lahore, Dec 10 (PTI) The cybercrime wing of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a criminal case against nine journalists and vloggers for allegedly defaming actress Nargis on social media platforms. However, none of them have been arrested so far.

The FIA also booked two stage dancers — Maryam Ali Hussain and Nigar Chaudhry — under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA)'s sections 11, 20, 21 (d), 24 r/w 500, 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The journalists and vloggers who have been booked are Salman Qureshi, Jawad Shah, Sheraz Nisar, Zunaira Maham, Abida Usmani, Mahreen Sibtain, Bilal Zafar, Atif Malik and Shakeel Zahid.

Ghazala ldrees alias Nargis, 50, in her complaint alleged that the above people launched a campaign aimed at tarnishing her image, defaming her and causing harm to her dignity and modesty.

The FIR says the individuals in question had been actively spreading false, misleading and defamatory statements against her on social media platforms.

During the course of inquiry, the FIA says the complainant provided relevant material in support of her allegations.

Nargis was allegedly subjected to severe torture recently by her husband Majid Bashir, a police inspector, at her Lahore residence.

She claimed that the reason behind the torture was that she refused to transfer her property in his name.

She said that Bashir is allegedly in relationship with dancer Maryam Ali Hussain and wanted to transfer her (Nargis) farmhouse in Lahore in her (Maryam) name.

Maryam is also a former wife of known Pakistani TV anchor Aftab Iqbal. Bashir is currently on pre-arrest bail.

The FIA says raids are being conducted to arrest the nominated suspects in the case. PTI MZ GSP GSP