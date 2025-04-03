'Panchayat' to return for fourth season, Prime Video to stream in July

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Prime Video on Thursday announced that it has renewed popular series "Panchayat" for a fourth season which will arrive on the streamer on July 2.

The comedy drama, which premiered with its first season in April 2020, was an instant hit on Prime Video and garnered overwhelming response leading to a second season that came out in May 2022. Its third chapter was released last year to critical acclaim.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), "Panchayat" revolves around Abhishek Tripathi (Jitendra Kumar), an engineering graduate who for lack of a better job option, joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village named Phulera in Uttar Pradesh. It is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar.

The makers announced the new season as the show marked its fifth-year anniversary.

Besides Kumar, the ensemble cast members of the series Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha will also reprise their characters in the fourth season.

The fourth season promises more drama, laughter, and heartwarming moments from Phulera, bringing fans closer to the world they love, according to a release.

"In the upcoming season, get ready to see Abhishek, Pradhan Ji, and the beloved villagers of Phulera navigate new challenges and embark on quirky adventures," it added.

"Panchayat" season four is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya. PTI RDS RDS BK BK