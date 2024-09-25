Pandit Jasraj's wife Madhura passes away

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Filmmaker Madhura Pandit Jasraj, wife of the late music maestro Pandit Jasraj, passed away early Wednesday in Mumbai following age-related ailments. She was 86.

The last rites will be performed at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai in the evening, family spokesperson Pritam Sharma said. Madhura was the daughter of celebrated filmmaker V Shantaram. She married music maestro Pandit Jasraj in 1962 and is survived by two children - music director Shaarang Dev Pandit and TV personality Durga Jasraj.

Having donned several hats in her career -- that of a director, producer, choreographer, writer -- she directed multiple plays and movies, and wrote several books, including a biography of her father "V Shantaram: The Man Who Changed Indian Cinema".

In 2010, Madhura made history by directing Marathi film 'Aai Tujha Aashirwad' as she became the oldest debutant director of a feature film, 'Aai Tujha Aashirwad', earning her a place in the Limca Book of Records.

The film featured songs by Pandit Jasraj.

She has also directed a biographical short film on her husband Pandit Jasraj, titled "Sangeet Martand Jasraj".

Padma Vibhushan awardee Pandit Jasraj died in 2020 at the age of 90.