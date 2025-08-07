Panel to be set up to ensure more screens for Marathi films: Shelar

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) To ensure that more theatres are made available for Marathi films, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Thursday directed the formation of a joint committee comprising representatives of relevant departments to examine the challenges faced by single-screen cinemas.

Several organisations, along with associations of theatre owners and operators, artists and filmmakers had submitted representations to Shelar urging the government to take immediate steps, whether through financial aid, subsidies or other forms of support to revive single screen cinemas. They claimed the state of single-screen cinemas in Maharashtra is deeply concerning.

Responding to these concerns, Minister Shelar convened a high-level meeting on Thursday with officials from the Department of Cultural Affairs, Goregaon Film City, and other relevant departments. Office-bearers of the Cinema Owners' Association were also present.

During the meeting, the minister suggested forming a joint committee comprising the Urban Development, Home, Revenue, Finance and Cultural Affairs departments, along with experts from the field.

This committee will conduct a detailed study and submit its report within two months, he said.

He also directed the committee to explore whether any government incentive schemes can be introduced for the approximately 300 single-screen cinemas that are either currently operational or closed, provided they commit to screening Marathi films as part of its mandate.

Meanwhile, a meeting was also held regarding the proposed theatre in Goregaon in Mumbai.

Actor Sunil Barve and local citizens have strongly advocated for the establishment of this theatre, even launching a signature campaign in support.

Minister Shelar reviewed the matter in the presence of municipal officials, concerned artists and local MLA Vidya Thakur.

He instructed that a comprehensive report covering available land and the proposed building structure, considering the views of the artists, be submitted within the next 15 days.

Further, he emphasized that the work should commence at the earliest. PTI MR BNM