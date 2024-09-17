Pankaj Kapoor ji's cues are as good as his performance: newcomer Anjini Dhawan

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Newcomer Anjini Dhawan says it was a dream come true for her to share screen space with industry veteran Pankaj Kapur in her debut film "Binny And Family", which she described as a "warm and welcoming" experience.

Dhawan, granddaughter of actor Anil Dhawan and niece of Bollywood star Varun Dhawan, plays Binny in the intergenerational family drama which hits the screens this Friday.

Directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, "Binny And Family" also stars Himani Shivpuri, Rajesh Kumar, and Charu Shankar.

Dhawan, who plays granddaughter to Kapur in the movie, said she was blessed to work with experienced actors in her first project.

"Professionally, it was like a dream come true. I am a newcomer, it's my first film and I get to work with such experienced actors, where there is so much to learn. Most of my scenes are with Pankaj ji and he is like a school of acting, everyone knows. More than anything, everyone made me feel so comfortable. They were so warm and welcoming.

"Everyone treated me like an equal. I was most scared to work with Pankaj ji because he is so senior. He is such a legendary actor but he made me so comfortable. I remember him once telling me, 'Anjini, whenever you need cues, you are going to ask me. I am here, it's my job to give you cues'. And, Pankaj ji's cues are as good as his performance. That elevated my performance," the 24-year-old told PTI in an interview.

Is there an added pressure as she plays the titular role in her debut? She said: "100 per cent. It feels like more pressure. I am nervous, I am excited, I am everything right now because it is the first time but I am also very grateful." Dhawan said her character Binny is just like any other 18-year-old girl who is coming of age.

"I feel everyone in their life has had a Binny issue at least once. My maternal grandfather would often ask 'Why are you wearing ripped jeans?' This is something I have also personally experienced.

"A lot of moments from Binny's life that I have also experienced and a lot of my friends who have watched the movie also felt like 'Oh s***, my grandparents also behave like this. She is a bit rebellious but she has got a very soft heart." Asked if her family members shared any piece of advice right before she started working on "Binny And Family", the actor said everyone told her to be on her toes.

"You are going to work with Pankaj ji, he is a legendary actor, you better be prepared. I think everyone was like 'Don't go just like that, naak mat katana (don't embarrass us). Prepare well and go'. And, I was like 'Yes'. Everyone said just be honest and confident and you will be fine. I think honesty is the main one," she added.

In the trailer of the film, Binny can be seen getting lots of likes as she dances in a livestream on social media.

Dhawan, who has over 2,76,000 followers on Instagram, said while social media is a "big part" of showbiz, actors still have to audition and prove their mettle.

"That's the difference between being an influencer and an actor. I don't think followers is a benchmark for getting a part in a film, a web show or any kind of anything visual. But once you are an actor, Instagram is also a big part of how your audience sees you because that is where they get to know more about you, more than just the character you are playing on screen.

"They get a little sneak peek into your personal life which is a nice way to connect with your audiences. The pressure is always there, I honestly don't think about it too much but I am definitely addicted to scrolling through my reels which needs to stop." Going forward, she wants to try her hand at all possible genres.

"I want to do everything. Maybe action next," she added.

"Binny And Family" is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wave Band Productions. PTI RDS RDS BK BK