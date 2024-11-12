Pankaj Tripathi appointed as face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism

New Delhi: Be it "Stree" films or "Oh My God 2", Pankaj Tripathi has shot extensively in Madhya Pradesh and the actor on Tuesday said he is deeply honoured to be named the face of the state's tourism.

As someone who believes in the power of travel to open minds and enrich lives, the actor said he is excited to help showcase the beauty of the state to the world.

"I am deeply honoured to be chosen as the face of Madhya Pradesh Tourism. Madhya Pradesh is not just a destination for me—it’s a place that holds countless memories and connections, both personally and professionally.

"Having spent so much time here filming projects like 'Stree', 'Stree 2', 'Lukka Chhupi', 'Oh My God 2' and 'Ludo', I’ve experienced firsthand the captivating landscapes, the warmth of the people, and the unmatched cultural richness that define Madhya Pradesh," Tripathi said in a statement.

From the untouched natural wonders to majestic architectural sites and vibrant wildlife, Madhya Pradesh has something for every traveller, he added.

"I’ve always preferred exploring India’s own treasures over travelling abroad, and Madhya Pradesh truly stands out as one of the most remarkable places to visit in the country. This role allows me to share that love with others and hopefully inspire people to discover the wonders of Madhya Pradesh." According to a press release, Madhya Pradesh Tourism aims "to highlight the state’s array of offerings" — from wildlife reserves and UNESCO heritage sites to spiritual and architectural landmarks — through campaigns featuring Tripathi.

As the face of the state's tourism, the "Mirzapur" star will promote various campaigns to encourage travellers from India and abroad to explore the multifaceted experiences that Madhya Pradesh has to offer.

"From the ancient temples of Khajuraho and the majestic forts of Gwalior to the lush jungles of Kanha and Bandhavgarh, Madhya Pradesh Tourism and Pankaj Tripathi are set to invite travellers on a journey through one of India’s most storied states," the release further stated.

Tripathi was last seen in "Stree 2", which is one of the highest grossing Hindi films of the year.