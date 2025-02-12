Pankaj Tripathi boards cinematic audio stories platform Velvet as co-founder

New delhi: Actor Pankaj Tripathi has joined Velvet, a cinematic audio stories platform as co-founder.

According to a press release, the platform seeks to take India's rich oral storytelling heritage to new heights.

Launched in October 2024, Tripathi serves as co-founder of "Velvet" along with actor and dialogue coach Vikas Kumar, Akshat Saxena, Varad Bhatnagar, and Sharib Khan.

Tripathi, known for films such as "Stree 2", "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", and web series "Mirzapur", said storytelling is deeply rooted in Indian culture.

"From folk tales to epics, our stories have always had the power to inspire, educate, and entertain.

With this audio platform, we wanted to take this tradition and elevate it into a cinematic experience for the ears—something that transports listeners into a world of imagination while being deeply rooted in our cultural ethos," the actor said in a statement.

Velvet is an audio forward platform that aims to create a unique space for listeners who enjoy engaging, imaginative, and cinematic audio content predominantly in Hindi language with plans to soon have content in English and other Indian regional languages, the release stated.

Tripathi said Velvet offers a unique opportunity to creators to connect with audiences worldwide and share stories that are uniquely Indian yet universally relatable.

"This platform is not just about entertainment; it’s about preserving and promoting the art of storytelling in a way that resonates with modern listeners. I believe that audio has the power to evoke emotions in a way that’s different from visual mediums.

"It allows the listener to imagine, to dream, and to connect with the narrative on a personal level. With the collective vision of our team and the passion behind this project, I am confident that Velvet will open new doors for creative expression and inspire countless storytellers across the globe," he added.

Velvet has already garnered over 10,000 listeners on its platform and over 1 million listeners through its distribution partners which include Josh App in India and Future Today Group in the US, the release added.