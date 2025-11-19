Pankaj Tripathi Perfect Family

New Delhi: National Award–winning actor Pankaj Tripathi is turning producer with "Perfect Family", an eight-episode dramedy that will launch directly on YouTube under a structured pay model.

Produced by Ajay Rai of JAR Pictures and Mohit Chhabra, and created by Palak Bhambri, the show will premiere on November 27 on the JAR Series YouTube channel, a press release said.

According to makers, "Perfect Family" is positioned as a significant experiment in India’s evolving digital ecosystem. While the first two episodes will remain permanently free to watch, viewers can access the remaining episodes through a one-time payment of Rs 59.

Directed by Sachin Pathak, the series features Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Girija Oak and others.

The dramedy revolves around a seemingly typical but “not-so-perfect” family compelled to attend therapy after an incident involving their young daughter, exploring the stigma around therapy in India through humour.

Tripathi said turning producer for the first time with a project that challenges traditional release formats felt “refreshing and essential”.

“'Perfect Family' is incredibly close to my heart, not just for its story but also for the bold distribution path we’re choosing. Platforms like YouTube have evolved into strong spaces for premium long-format content. Sachin has approached a sensitive topic with such empathy that families everywhere will see a part of themselves in this show,” he added.

Rai said JAR Pictures has always aimed to push the boundaries of storytelling and distribution.

“The YouTube pay model unlocks an entirely new frontier for Indian creators. With a cast of this calibre and Pankaj stepping into production for the first time, Perfect Family felt like the right project to help define this new space,” he said.