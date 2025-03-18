Pankaj Tripathi's daughter Aashi makes acting debut with music video 'Rang Daaro'

New Delhi: Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi says he is filled with pride with his daughter Aashi Tripathi foraying into acting with the upcoming music video "Rang Daaro". Watch the song

Released a day before the festival of Holi last week, the track is a romantic melody that beautifully captures the essence of love and art. It is sung by Mainak Bhattacharya and Sanjana Ramnarayan with composition by Abhinav R Kaushik.

"Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her," Pankaj, known for starring in movies and shows such as "Gangs of Wasseypur", "Mirzapur" and "Stree", said in a statement.

The video, released by Jar Pictures, showcases Aashi in a painter’s muse-like role as she is gently painted in vibrant colours.

It was Kaushik who approached the National Award-winning actor's wife, Mridula, with the offer of a role for their daughter, who is currently studying in a college in Mumbai, in the music video.

"When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities.

"'Rang Daaro' is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry," said Mridula.

"Rang Daaro" is available on social media as well as all audio streaming platforms.