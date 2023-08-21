Pankaj Tripathi's father dies at 99

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi's father Banaras Tiwari has died. He was 99.

Advertisment

The "OMG 2" star's representative confirmed the news in a statement.

"It's with a heavy heart to confirm that Pankaj Tripathi's father, pandit Banaras Tiwari is no more. He lived a wholesome life of 99 years," the statement read.

The last rites will be performed later in the day in the presence of family in Tripathi's Belsand village in Gopalganj, Bihar.

The actor has left for his village.

In his interviews, Tripathi has often spoken fondly about his parents and his farming roots.