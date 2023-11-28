Pankaj Tripathi's 'Main Atal Hoon' set for January 2024 release

Mumbai: Actor Pankaj Tripathi on Tuesday announced that his upcoming movie “Main Atal Hoon”, based on the life of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will release in theatres on January 19, 2024.

The National Award-winning actor shared the news on Instagram and also unveiled a new poster of the movie.

"Heart of Gold... Man of Steel... A versatile Poet... The visionary behind the New India. Witness the story of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, #MainATALHoon in cinemas 19th January 2024," Tripathi wrote.

Filmmaker Ravi Jadhav, known for National Award-winning movies such as Natarang and Balgandharva, has directed the upcoming film from a script by Utkarsh Naithani.

Produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, “Main Atal Hoon” will hit theatres in December.

Bhavesh Bhanushali and Sam Khan serve as co-producers on the movie.