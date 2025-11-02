Pankaj Tripathi’s mother dies at 99

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Actor Pankaj Tripathi’s mother Hemwanti Devi has died. She was 89.

She passed away at her family’s hometown in Belsand, Gopalganj, Bihar, on Friday, according to the statement by the actor's family.

The actor was by her side during her final moments.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you of the passing of Shri Pankaj Tripathi’s beloved mother, Smt Hemwanti Devi, who left for her heavenly abode peacefully," read the statement.

The last rites were performed on Saturday in the presence of the family in Tripathi's Belsand village in Gopalganj, Bihar.