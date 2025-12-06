Panorama Studios, Pen Studios acquire global rights of Mohanlal-starrer 'Drishyam 3'

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Panorama Studios and Pen Studios have acquired the worldwide theatrical and digital rights of "Drishyam 3", featuring Mohanlal.

Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film is produced under Aashirvad Cinemas, led by Antony Perumbavoor, according to a press release.

"For me, 'Drishyam' is more than a film — it has been a transformative journey for Indian cinema. Acquiring these worldwide rights to the original Malayalam franchise is a proud and emotional moment. With our global distribution strength, we intend to make 'Drishyam 3' one of India’s biggest international releases," Kumar Mangat Pathak, chairman of Panorama Studios said in a statement.

Dr Jayantilal Gada, director of Pen Studios, said the collaboration will ensure to make the film reach "global platform it truly deserves".

“With 'Drishyam 3', we continue our mission of taking exceptional Indian stories to the world. Our partnership with Panorama Studios strengthens this vision and ensures the film reaches the global platform it truly deserves," he said.

"Drishyam” chronicles the struggle of Georgekutty, played by Mohanlal, and his family, who come under suspicion when the son of the Inspector General of Police gets killed.

Produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, the first film in the franchise was a box office hit when it released in 2013. Its sequel, “Drishyam 2”, which came out in 2022, ended on a cliffhanger.

Mohanlal said his character has stayed with him throughout. “In my thoughts, in the audience’s emotions, and in the silence between the lines. Returning to him feels like meeting an old friend with new secrets. I’m excited for the audience to see where his journey leads.” Joseph added, “Stories like 'Drishyam' don’t end, they evolve. And seeing this partnership come together feels like the right step for the journey ahead. We’ve always believed this story deserved a global stage, and now, with this collaboration, it feels like the world is finally ready for Georgekutty’s next move.” The path-breaking success and acclaim of “Drishyam” led to its remake in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Chinese (Mandarin), and Sinhalese. PTI ATR ATR ATR