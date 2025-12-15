Parag Tyagi remembers late wife Shefali Jariwala

New Delhi, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Parag Tyagi penned a note on social media as he remembered his late wife, Shefali Jariwala, on her 43rd birthday.

Jariwala, who shot to fame with her breakout appearance in the remix track “Kaanta Laga", passed away on June 27 at the age of 42.

Tyagi shared a video post on his Instagram handle on Monday and said the birthday of his mother also falls on the same day as Jariwala's.

The throwback video featured the actor's mother and Jariwala dancing together.

"Log bolte hain ki ek aadmi ki safalta ke peeche ek woman hoti hai, I am so lucky i have 2 women Pari & Mummy, doston imagine dono ka birthday same date hai aaj. 15th Dec. Happy birthday my life. Love you till my last breath even after that," he wrote in the caption.

Jariwala and Tyagi, known for appearing in daily soaps like “Pavitra Rishta” and “Jodha Akbar”, met in 2010 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2014. They had appeared together on the popular reality show “Nach Baliye". PTI ATR ATR ATR