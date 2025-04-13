Paramvir Singh Cheema announces his first Punjab film 'Pitt Siyapa'

New Delhi: Actor Paramvir Singh Cheema, best known for web series "Chamak" and "Black Warrant", on Sunday announced his Punjabi film debut "Pitt Siyapa".

The upcoming film is directed by Rupinder Chahal and also features "Puaada" star Sonam Bajwa.

Cheema made the announcement on his Instagram handle on the festive occasion of Baisakhi.

"Sabh nu Baisakhi diyan lakh-lakh vadhaiyan. Blessed to announce my first Punjabi film 'Pitt Siyapa' on this auspicious day. A rollercoaster of laughter, desi drama and unstoppable madness," he captioned the post of the movie.

Cheema most recently appeared in the second part of SonyLIV's musical thriller series "Chamak - The Conclusion", directed by Rohit Jugraj.

He is also set to star in the sequel of the 1997 blockbuster “Border”, which will mark his Hindi cinema debut.