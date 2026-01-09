‘Parasakthi’ gets CBFC nod, theatres open advance booking

Chennai, Jan 9 (PTI) Sivakarthikeyan starrer ‘Parasakthi’, directed by Sudha Kongara, has received a UA 16+ certificate from the CBFC, paving the way for its scheduled release on January 10.

The producers of the film, Dawn Pictures shared the news of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) confirming the UA rating online.

While only three theatres in Chennai were listed on Bookmyshow on January 8 for advance booking, on Friday, many more opened up for advance booking following the CBFC certification.

The film, running 162.43 minutes, faced delays after the CBFC initially suggested around 38 cuts related to its depiction of 1960s anti-Hindi agitations in Tamil Nadu.

Industry sources said director Sudha Kongara approached the revising committee in Mumbai, refusing changes that could alter the film's historical context, before clearance was granted today.

Set against student agitations in Pollachi over Hindi imposition in 1965, 'Parasakthi' marks a key Pongal release amid similar censor hurdles for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'.