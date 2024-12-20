'Parasite' star Song Kang-Ho boards cast of 'Beef' season two

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) South Korean star Song Kang-Ho has joined the season two cast of Netflix's critically-acclaimed series "Beef".

Kang-Ho is best known for frequently collaborating with multiple Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho on films such as "Memories of Murder", "The Host", "Snowpiercer" and "Parasite".

In the sophomore chapter of the anthology show, created by Lee Sung Jin, the actor will star alongside Oscar Isaac, Carey Mulligan, Charles Meston and Cailee Spaeny.

Youn Yuh-jung, who won an Oscar for her performance in "Minari", is also part of the cast.

According to Netflix, the new season will centre on a young couple that “witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife, triggering chess moves of favours and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner”.

The second season will consist of eight 30-minute episodes, with Lee returning as creator, showrunner, and executive producer.

Jake Schreier will also executive produce, alongside season one stars and executive producers Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

The first season of "Beef" featured Wong and Yeun as two individuals whose lives spiral out of control after a road rage incident.

The series, which premiered to widespread critical acclaim in 2023, went on to win eight Emmy Awards, including best limited or anthology series.