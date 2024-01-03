'Parasite' star Song Kang-ho to headline Disney+ series 'Uncle Samsik'

Los Angeles, Jan 3 (PTI) "Parasite" star Song Kang-ho is set to lead "Uncle Samsik", an ambitious period drama series from the streaming platform Disney+.

The show is written and directed by Shin Yeon-shick, known for Korean films such as "The Russian Novel" and "Dongju: The Portrait of a Poet".

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Uncle Samshik" is set in 1960s Korea, a time of great social and political upheaval.

"'Uncle Samsik' tells the story of a young idealist man Kim San who is driven to turn his country's fortunes around. The man attracts the attention of a shady fixer, who adapts to any situation and takes whatever steps necessary to help him accomplish his boss' goals," read the film's synopsis.

Song will play the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik and Byun Yo-han, known for K-drama "Mr Sunshine", will essay the role of Kim San.

The 16-part drama will arrive on Disney+ this year.

"Uncle Samshik" marks Song's first appearance in a series as well as the first TV project for Shin. The duo previously collaborated on two 2023 films: the volleyball drama "One Win" and the black comedy "Cobweb".