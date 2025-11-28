Parents of Major Mohit Sharma move Delhi HC seeking stay on release of movie 'Dhurandhar'

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) The parents of Major Mohit Sharma, who was killed during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir, have approached the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer movie "Dhurandhar", claiming that it appears to be directly inspired by the life of the decorated officer and has been made without the consent of the family or the Army.

The film is scheduled to be released in theatres on December 5.

The petition says the film's trailer, visual presentation, character design, military setting and narrative unmistakably mirror the real-life operations and heroic sacrifice of Major Sharma, who laid down his life during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in 2009.

It says the film appears to be directly inspired by the life, persona, undercover operations and martyrdom of Major Sharma, without any consent, consultation, verification or prior permission from the family or the Indian Army.

The family has contended that such depiction, without authorisation, violates its right to privacy, dignity, reputation and the posthumous personality rights of the martyr under Article 21 of the Constitution.

The plea has also raised serious concerns regarding national security, given that the film portrays sensitive military operations, undercover infiltration patterns, counter-terrorism strategies, special forces' methodology and the internal structure of India's security apparatus.

The petition has arrayed the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Army, director and co-producer of the film -- Aditya Dhar and Jio Studios -- as respondents to it.

The plea has sought a stay on the film's commercial release. Alternatively it has sought a direction for a private screening for the family prior to a public release and a declaration that no film portraying a real military martyr may be released without due authorisation from legal heirs and the Army.

It has also sought for a direction to safeguard the dignity, honour and legacy of Major Sharma. PTI SKV RC