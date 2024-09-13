Paresh Rawal's 'Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai' set for release on Jio Cinema on Sept 20

Mumbai, Sep 13 (PTI) "Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai", an upcoming slice-of-life film starring veteran actor Paresh Rawal, will release on Jio Cinema on September 20.

The comedy drama movie is directed by Raj Trivedi, and also features Amit Sial, Sonali Kulkarni and Sonnalli Seygall, according to a press release.

The story follows Mitesh Meghani (Sial), who tries to earn his family's love by conning an old man (Paresh Rawal). His ill-conceived reverse mortgage scheme unravels when the old man refuses to die, and Mitesh’s hustling ways catch up with him.

Rawal said it was incredibly rewarding for him to work on “Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai", which beautifully blends humour with relatability.

"Comedy, though often seen as light-hearted, requires a great deal of skill and dedication, and working on this film has been a true testament to that...

"Collaborating with Amit Sial, Sonali Kulkarni and the rest of the talented cast and crew has been an absolute joy—every day on set was full of laughter and fun. Jio Studios handpicked such fantastic scripts that you can now enjoy from the comfort of your home on Jio Cinema," the veteran actor added.

"Jo Tera Hai Woh Mera Hai" is produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Ajay Rai.