'Parikrama', 'Bhayanak Maut' to headline 29th Mahindra Independence Rock festival

Mumbai, Oct 6 (PTI) Indian rock, metal and fusion bands, including Parikrama, Bhayanak Maut, and Agam will set the stage on fire with their performances at the 29th edition of Mahindra Independence Rock festival.

The rock festival, which will be held at Bayview Lawns on November 4-5, promises "to deliver a phenomenal celebration of the genre", featuring a spectacular line-up of both seasoned veterans and emerging artists across 10 different bands.

"From the southernmost tip of the Deccan to the northern foothills of the snow-capped Himalayas, and even stretching beyond India’s borders to Kathmandu in Nepal - Mahindra I-Rock is bringing sounds that authentically represent the flavour of each region. Expect North-east’s melodic rock and hair metal, West’s death metal and rock infused with reggae, and the South’s rock music layered with traditional Carnatic," the organisers said.

The two-day festival will be headlined by veterans, including rock band 'Parikrama', metal band 'Bhayanak Maut' and folk fusion band 'Swarathma'.

Meanwhile, 'Girish and the Chronicles', led by vocalist Girish Pradhan, will bring a mix of power ballads, glam metal, hard rock, and classic '80s metal sounds from the valleys of Sikkim, Kathmandu-based new-age metal band 'Underside' will take the stage to deliver their own blend of retro rock and old-school thrash in a modern way.

'Mama Tips & The Mama's Boys' from Meghalaya aim to deliver a high-energy set of jamming with various genres, including R&B and Soul. Debuting on the Mahindra I-Rock stage with its unique rampaging music adapted to various styles of death metal and grindcore will be 'Gutslit', alongside 'T.ill APES' that will bring their unique neo-soul sound with grooves borrowed from rock.

Alternative rock band 'Tough on Tobacco' will also be part of the line-up for a genre-bending rock-reggae experience, while Carnatic progressive rock band 'Agam' will bring traditional ragas with a dash of rock and metal influences.

"When we started I-Rock, we did not have the faintest idea that it would endure and live on as a rock movement reverberating through the years. And I am even happier to see it evolve in the right direction and include diverse rock genres into its soundscape this year, all while keeping its previous traditions of talent discovery alive. "The newest edition promises to be bigger and better in every aspect, offering rock music aficionados a befittingly loud and uninhibited celebration of the genre," Farhad Wadia, founder of Independence Rock, said in a statement. PTI MAH BK BK