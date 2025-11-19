Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha announce son's name

New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra and husband-politician Raghav Chadha have named their son Neer.

The couple shared the news with a joint post on Instagram on Wednesday, which had pictures of the duo with the child.

Chopra and Chadha explained the meaning of the name in the caption. "Jalasya rupam, premasya svarupam — tatra eva Neer...Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him ‘NEER’ — pure, divine, limitless," read the caption.

The duo got engaged on May 13, 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi and got married on September 24, 2023, at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony. In August, they announced their pregnancy on social media with a joint post.

They welcomed Neer on October 19.

Chopra was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Emmy-nominated biopic "Amar Singh Chamkila" and is set to appear alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in an upcoming Netflix series directed by Rensil D'Silva.

Chadha is an Indian politician and a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, who is serving as a Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.