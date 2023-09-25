Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha are married

Udaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and actor Parineeti Chopra on Sunday tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a luxury hotel here.

Parineeti and Raghav, both 34, reached here on Friday along with their families. The pre-wedding functions, including sangeet, took place on Saturday and the main ceremony was held on Sunday at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

The couple is yet to share their wedding pictures, but their photographs from the reception party went viral on social media hours after their wedding ceremony.

For the post-wedding function, Parineeti chose a champagne pink sequin saree with cape, teamed it with elegant precious stone jewellery and pink choodha (bangles). Raghav opted for a classic black tuxedo.

The duo tied the knot in an early evening ceremony. The baraat arrived at the venue in beautifully decorated boats. According to reports, the theme of the main function was "pearl white".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann attended the nuptials. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh with actor-wife Geeta Basra, and former tennis star Sania Mirza were also present.

Parineet's cousin and actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who couldn't make it to the wedding, took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to wish the couple.

"I hope you are as happy and content as this on your big day little one.. always wishing you so much love. #newbeginnings @parineetichopra @raghavchadha88," she wrote.

The couple got engaged in May in Delhi in a private ceremony.