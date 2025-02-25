Parineeti Chopra to lead Netflix's mystery thriller series

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra is set to star in an upcoming mystery thriller series on Netflix.

The yet untitled project, to be directed by Rensil D'Silva, marks another collaboration of Chopra with the streaming platform after her 2024 film "Amar Singh Chamkila" with Diljit Dosanjh.

The series is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget and Chaitannya Choudhry.

Malhotra and D’silva, who are also creators of the series, said in a joint statement, they are thrilled to collaborate on the project.

"Working with Netflix has allowed us the creative freedom to push boundaries and bring a unique narrative to life. With a cast as talented as this and Parineeti choosing to foray into series with our production, we are excited for what lies ahead and cannot wait for the world to watch the mystery unfold," their statement read.

Tanya Bami, series head of Netflix India, said the project is a gripping thriller that unravels "secrets, emotions, and the depths of human nature with unmatched intensity." "With the creative vision of Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P. Malhotra, and a powerhouse cast featuring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, and Harleen Sethi, the series captivates from the very first scene.

We are delighted to welcome Parineeti Chopra back to Netflix following her stellar performance in 'Amar Singh Chamkila', now in her first-ever series and we’re equally excited to have Jennifer Winget join us: Prepare for a journey that will keep you on the edge of your seat, hooked and guessing until the very end.” Sumeet Vyas, Soni Razdan and Harleen Sethi round off the cast of the series.