Parvinder Shergill, Matthew Lewis and Kayleigh-Paige Rees to star in comedy drama 'Touche'

Los Angeles, Jun 11 (PTI) Actors Parvinder Shergill, Matthew Lewis and Kayleigh-Paige Rees are teaming up for the upcoming comedy drama "Touche".

The film, a UK indie feature set in the world of fencing, is a co-production between Shergill's Pinder Productions and Rees' Raspberry Films.

"Touche" will follow themes of diversity in fencing and female empowerment, reported Deadline.

The feature film follows Deep (Shergill of "Coronation Street" fame), a struggling British South Asian woman who decides to turn her life around by learning how to fence.

"Keep Calm & Carry On" actor Rees will play Kate, a fencing champion in the fencing club unable to accept the newcomer, whereas "Harry Potter" star Lewis will essay the role of Tom, who strikes an unexpected friendship with Deep and is hiding a family secret.

Julianna Revesz from Knightsbridge Fencing Club serves as the fencing consultant on the project.

The shooting on "Touche" is expected to take place in London.