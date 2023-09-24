Passing of women's reservation bill step in the right direction: Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Los Angeles: Terming the passing of the women's reservation bill a "historic milestone", actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas said the next step would be its swift and effective implementation.

Priyanka took to her Instagram Stories and welcomed the passing of the long-pending bill, named Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, in the Parliament earlier in this week.

"Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone...

"The passing of the women's reservation bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women!" the actor, now based out of Los Angeles, wrote.

The bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the parliamentary nod on Thursday as the Rajya Sabha unanimously voted in its favour. The Lok Sabha passed it on Wednesday. It will now require the approval of a majority of the state assemblies.

The reservation, however, will come into effect only after the completion of the census and delimitation exercises.

In the past, actors Kangana Ranaut, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kirti Kulhari have voiced their support for the bill.