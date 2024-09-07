Patricia Arquette to lead Hulu series around Murdaugh Murders

Los Angeles, Sep 7 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Patricia Arquette is set to star in an upcoming limited series based on the Murdaugh murders case in the US.

The untitled show has been green lit by American streamer Hulu and comes from co-creators Michael D. Fuller and Erin Lee Carr, according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

In the show, Arquette will essay the role of Maggie Murdaugh, a wife and mother whose husband Alex Murdaugh was convicted of her murder and that of their son Paul.

The patriarch is currently serving two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole.

The Murdaugh family were powerful players in the Lowcountry region of South Caroline, wielding great legal and political influence. But for the better part of a decade, the family has been accused of involvement in a variety of crimes, ranging from fraud to murder. The series is described as a “stranger-than-fiction family drama" which will present a riveting account drawing from countless hours of reporting by Mandy Matney – journalist and creator of the popular "Murdaugh Murders Podcast" – as well as exclusive, insider knowledge from years spent following the case.

The Murdaugh case has also been the subject of a number of TV documentaries, including shows at Netflix and Max.

Nick Antosca and Alex Hedlund for Eat the Cat will executive produce alongside with Mandy Matney. Universal Content Productions, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio. PTI ATR ATR RB RB