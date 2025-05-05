Patrick Schwarzenegger wants to star in Luca Guadagnino's 'American Psycho' adaptation

Los Angeles: "The White Lotus" star Patrick Schwarzenegger says he would love to star in "American Psycho", a new film directed by Luca Guadagnino.

Guadagnino’s "American Psycho" is an upcoming movie adaptation of Bret Easton Ellis' 1991 novel.

"The Batman" star Christian Bale previously played the lead role in the novel's 2000 movie adaptation, which saw him take up the role of Patrick Bateman, a wealthy and narcissistic investment banker living a double life as a serial killer.

A user on X recently suggested Schwarzenegger's turn as Patrick Bateman could be his "breakout role", to which the actor replied: "I’d love nothing more." Last month, Guadagnino appeared in a video segment during Lionsgate’s presentation at CinemaCon where he spoke about “American Psycho”.

While the filmmaker didn't name any actor, he said he was having "a conversation with very exciting performers to play the leads." This is not the first time Schwarzenegger expressed interest in featuring in “American Psycho”. When development on Guadagnino’s film was first reported last year, the actor responded to a post about the news with, “My dream”.

In 2021, Schwarzenegger dressed as Patrick Bateman for a Vanity Fair photo shoot celebrating notable films from the early 2000s.

There were rumours that "Elvis" star Austin Butler was being pegged for the role.