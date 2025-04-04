'Pillar of Hindi cinema': Celebrities condole Manoj Kumar's demise

New Delhi: Prominent celebrities, including actors Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee and filmmaker Karan Johar, on Friday paid tributes to cinema icon Manoj Kumar, celebrating his legacy of highlighting social issues and patriotism through his films.

The industry veteran, whose films ruled the box office in the late 1960s and 1970s, had been ailing for a while and died of age related issues at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital around 3.30 am.

In a statement, Aamir condoled Kumar's death, saying the veteran actor's films were a great source of learning for him.

"Manoj Kumar was not just an actor, and film-maker, he was an institution. I have learnt so much watching his films. His films were often based on important social themes which brought him really close to the common man. My heartfelt condolences to his family," he said.

Akshay hailed Kumar as one of the biggest assets of the film fraternity.

"I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti," he posted on X.

I grew up learning from him that there’s no emotion like love and pride for our country. And if we actors won’t take the lead in showing this emotion, who will? Such a fine person, and one of the biggest assets of our fraternity. RIP Manoj Sir. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sr8U4Wkqgq — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 4, 2025

Devgn said Kumar played an important role in his family's journey in cinema. He recalled that the cinema icon gave Devgn's late father Veeru Devgan his first break as an action director with "Roti Kapda Aur Makaan".

"From there, their collaboration continued all the way to 'Kranti', creating moments that are now part of Indian cinema’s golden history. Manoj ji’s films - 'Upkar', 'Purab Aur Paschim', 'Shor', 'Kranti', they weren’t just films…they were national emotions. His creative genius, unwavering patriotism, and storytelling depth set a benchmark that very few have matched," he said.

"As Indian cinema bids farewell to its Bharat Kumar - a storyteller, a patriot, and a legend. I also wish to say thank you for shaping my father’s journey and for inspiring countless storytellers like me," he added.

Bajpayee said Kumar was a "pillar of Hindi cinema".

"His art celebrated the spirit of India like no other. Deepest condolences to his family and countless admirers," he added.

Johar said the country has lost a "cinema legend" and recalled watching the actor's famous movie "Kranti" as a child.

"It took me back to a screening of 'Kranti' I saw as a child... sitting excitedly on the floor with other kids and a packed screening room of filmmaker's and actors and industry giants... this was the ROUGH CUT of the film... a 4 hour long version...Manojji was sharing his film at such an early stage seeking feedback... seeking opinions for his ambitious motion picture ......the film went on to create history at the box office," he said.

"Rip Manoj Kumar sir," wrote Sonu Sood.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said he is saddened by Kumar's death.

"I had the privilege of interacting with him at many occasions , and he was truly an icon of Indian cinema. His storytelling & song picturizations in his films inspired national pride and will resonate for generations. My deepest condolences to his family members & admirers. #OmShanti," the director said on X.

Filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Vivek Agnihotri, Hansal Mehta and Kunal Kohli also condoled Kumar's demise.