Paul Dano joins 'Bunker'

Los Angeles, Dec 9 (PTI) Actor Paul Dano, best known for his work in projects such as "The Batman", "Swiss Army Man", and "The Fabelmans", became the latest addition to the star cast of "Bunker".

Described as a psychological thriller, the film is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Florian Zeller, according to the entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The film is led by Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, and also features Stephen Graham and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“Bunker” explores the unraveling of a family as a mysterious construction project, a bunker commissioned by a powerful tech mogul, begins to infiltrate their lives.

The filming has already started.

Besides "Bunker", the actor will also feature in "The Wizard of the Kremlin", which is set to release in theatres in January 2026.

Directed by Olivier Assayas, the film is a satire that follows the fictional character of Vadim Baranov (Dano) during the final years of the Soviet Union and also stars Alicia Vikander alongside the actor. PTI ATR ATR ATR